National Night Out Aug. 6 at Moffat County Fairgrounds
Area agencies will be celebrating Tuesday, Aug. 6 as part of the nationwide program, National Night Out.
The program “promotes community safety awareness, crime prevention techniques and law enforcement-community partnerships for a safer America,” according to a news release.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, members of the Open Hearts Advocates, Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Regional Communication Center, Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Parole, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management Northwest Colorado Fire & Aviation Management, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Classic Air Medical will be at the Moffat County Fairgrounds with the following activities:
- Free popsicles for kids courtesy of the local Walmart
- Emergency vehicle demonstrations of fire trucks, police cars, ambulance, and helicopter
- Junior police badges
- Eddie Eagle, Redd E Fox, Smokey the Bear and McGruff the Crime Dog
- Frisbees, coloring books and other free materials
- Car seat safety inspections and safety materials
- Safety and crime prevention information
During the night of Aug. 6, citizens are also asked to leave their porch lights on as a local symbol of support for emergency responders.
