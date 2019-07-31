National Night Out Aug. 6 at Moffat County Fairgrounds

Area agencies will be celebrating Tuesday, Aug. 6 as part of the nationwide program, National Night Out.

The program “promotes community safety awareness, crime prevention techniques and law enforcement-community partnerships for a safer America,” according to a news release.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, members of the Open Hearts Advocates, Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Regional Communication Center, Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Parole, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management Northwest Colorado Fire & Aviation Management, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Classic Air Medical will be at the Moffat County Fairgrounds with the following activities:

Free popsicles for kids courtesy of the local Walmart

Emergency vehicle demonstrations of fire trucks, police cars, ambulance, and helicopter

Junior police badges

Eddie Eagle, Redd E Fox, Smokey the Bear and McGruff the Crime Dog

Frisbees, coloring books and other free materials

Car seat safety inspections and safety materials

Safety and crime prevention information

During the night of Aug. 6, citizens are also asked to leave their porch lights on as a local symbol of support for emergency responders.