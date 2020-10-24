National Drug Take Back Day results in 120 pounds of expired drugs collected in Moffat County

Moffat County Sheriff and the Craig Police Department.



Taking part in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day Saturday at Walmart, Moffat County organizations saw 120 pounds of expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs turned in, nearly doubling the total from 2019.

Local entities Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Colorado Northwestern Community College-Nursing Program, Moffat County Coroner’s Office, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department were at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and collected 120 total pounds of expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, up from the 66 pounds collected last year in the same event. That’s a 54-pound increase from 2019.

“We would like to thank our community for safely disposing of their unused medication,” said the Craig Police Department in a statement following the event. “We would also like to thank our partners and staff for assisting with this community event.”

The next Drug Take Back event will be held in the spring of 2021.

