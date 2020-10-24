National Drug Take Back Day results in 120 pounds of expired drugs collected in Moffat County
Taking part in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day Saturday at Walmart, Moffat County organizations saw 120 pounds of expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs turned in, nearly doubling the total from 2019.
Local entities Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Colorado Northwestern Community College-Nursing Program, Moffat County Coroner’s Office, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department were at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and collected 120 total pounds of expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, up from the 66 pounds collected last year in the same event. That’s a 54-pound increase from 2019.
“We would like to thank our community for safely disposing of their unused medication,” said the Craig Police Department in a statement following the event. “We would also like to thank our partners and staff for assisting with this community event.”
The next Drug Take Back event will be held in the spring of 2021.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User