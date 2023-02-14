Natalie Womble speeds along for Moffat County swimming at state unified race￼

Moffat County swimmer Natalie Womble takes the podium for the 50-yard freestyle unified athlete race Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Finishing with the best time she’s had all winter, Moffat County swimmer Natalie Womble had plenty of reasons to smile at the 3A CHSAA State Championships.

Womble represented the Bulldog swim program Saturday, Feb. 11, as part of the unified athlete 50-yard freestyle race at Thornton’s Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center.

Though swimmers in the event are not officially ranked, it’s worth noting that Womble had the second-fastest time among the six competitors. Her result of 47.79 seconds was also the quickest time she’s recorded all season.

MoCo coach Melany Neton that she could tell Womble was excited although a little nervous.

“She kept saying, ‘I’m not ready, I’m not ready,‘ but she went out and swam really hard,” Neton said.

All the girls in the unified race received a large medal as part of the day.

“She’s learned a lot this season,” Neton said. “It was fun for her and she was really proud.”

Moffat County swimmer Natalie Womble swims in the 50-yard freestyle unified athlete race Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Womble, a junior who also participates on the cheer team and with the theater program, said that she feels she has improved a great deal in swimming this winter. Initially, she struggled with diving and keeping her head in the water, but the team helped her get better accustomed to the motion.

“My coach helped me with kicking faster, and my teammates cheered me on,” Womble said.

Womble has been accompanied by either her mother Jeana or Moffat County paraprofessionals during practices and meets this season.

Moffat County swimmer Natalie Womble works on her her stroke during a January practice at Meeker Recreation Center.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

And although the high school schedule is done, Womble plans to keep improving in swimming this summer with Craig Sea Sharks.

Neton, who is also one of the Sea Sharks coaches, said she has worked with other athletes in the past who have swum in the unified race at state, which is always an amazing moment.

“The whole stadium is quiet when they’re going and cheering when they finish,” Neton said. “It’s always a fun race to watch. Not very many dry eyes in the place.”