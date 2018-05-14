Naked canoodlers on the loose: On the record May 11 through May 13

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 11



2:22 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a man in his late teens or early 20s stealing a portable charger. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect.



2:47 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers were flagged down by a person dressed in all red. The party was riding a bicycle home and had some questions for the officers.

9:31 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to locate a person wanted on a warrant.

10:19 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers issued summons to two students for using nicotine products.

12:59 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. A parked vehicle had been left running for 45 to 60 minutes. Officers were unable to locate the car.

1:57 p.m. Near the intersection of Williams Lane and Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a call of a vehicle in the roadway. When officers arrived they were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:53 p.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers arrested a 28-year-old Craig woman on a warrant.

6:24 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to locate a person wanted on a warrant.

8:48 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.



9:47 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Legion streets, officers arrested a 20-year-old Craig man on a warrant for failure to comply.

Saturday, May 12



3:15 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person. A man in a baseball cap and red sweater who appeared to be drunk and moving slowly entered the reporting party's house. Officers contacted the man.

3:28 a.m. Near the intersection of Baker Drive and Ashley Road, officers responded to a report that a stop sign had been hit. When they investigated, the sign did not appear to have been struck but may have been broken by hand. No other damaged was located. Officers notified the City Road and Bridge Department about the damaged sign.



5:25 a.m. On the 1800 block of West Victory Way, officers contacted a man who was sleeping outside. He was warned about curfew and headed home.

2:23 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Tucker Street, officers arrested a 33-year-old Craig man for burglary.

4:36 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Circle, officers responded to a report that a person had stolen five or six cans of food from a mailbox. The incident is under investigation.

6:19 p.m. On the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of items missing from an apartment. The incident is under investigation.

6:35 p.m. In Craig, officers found drugs.

8:24 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a man wearing blue gloves sitting in the corner of the front side of the apartments with a long rifle. The caller did not know what the man was doing. Officers contacted the individual, who was repairing a bike. No weapon or crime was found.



8:50 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, officers responded to a report of an assault by a man. No medical assistance was needed. Officers arrested one person, who was taken to jail

11:24 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman was heard screaming and hitting walls for more than an hour. When officers arrived, they took a report and gave a man a ride.

Sunday, May 13

1:11 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers investigated a report of damage to the front door of an apartment complex.

9: 16 a.m. On the 700 block of Steele Street, officers investigated a report of egging. Vehicles were egged. The incident is under investigation.

11:35 a.m. Between the 500 and 2000 blocks of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a juvenile speeding up and down U.S. Highway 40 on a black motorcycle. Officers were unable to locate the juvenile or the motorcycle.

1:14 p.m. On the 1900 block of B Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman was said to have been upset and drinking all day. When officers arrived, the woman left. Officers found no evidence of a crime.

6:45 p.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, officers responded to a call of indecent exposure. Two people, inside the play area, were reportedly naked and kissing. Officers were unable to locate the jaybirds.

9:28 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of child abuse.