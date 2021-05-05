Museum of Northwest Colorado to publicly unveil world’s largest watercolor mural May 7

In conjunction with Tourism and Visitor Appreciation Week in Moffat County and the city of Craig, the Museum of Northwest Colorado is officially unveiling its new mural to the public May 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Previously, the museum unveiled the world’s largest watercolor to city and county officials in late January, but has yet to hold a public unveiling and celebration.

With no COVID-19 restrictions in place, the museum will serve wine and beer, and will hold a silent auction of donated items to help celebrate the unveiling.

At 5:30 p.m., artist Israel Holloway will present the mural and discuss the process of creating the world’s largest watercolor.

The idea for the project began with the museum contemplating ways to bring renewed attention to Craig and Northwest Colorado.

“With the change currently facing Craig and Moffat County we wanted to create something that had a real impact for our community,” said museum Asst. Director Paul Knowles. “Our hope is that this project will open people’s eyes to our amazing town as we move towards our new reality,” said Knowles.

“It’s an honor to be included in the museum and certainly a challenge to create a piece at this scale,” Holloway said. “I want to try to create something that represents our local heritage, connects to the museum’s Western collection and shows the power and beauty of the real, living West that still exists today.”

Holloway, a resident of Craig, grew up in the Yampa Valley and began painting full time in 2010. He previously taught painting, drawing, and 2-D design courses at Colorado Northwestern Community College. His work has won numerous honors and was featured in the Coors Western Art Exhibit and was also selected for the prestigious ‘The Russell’ Exhibit and Sale to Benefit the C.M. Russell Museum on September 12. Israel is also featured in the October issue of Southwest Art.

The big ticket item for the silent auction will be the first signed print in a limited batch of 50 signed prints by Holloway. Bidding for this item started Monday at 9 a.m. and go until 6:30 p.m. Friday. Call the Museum at 970-824-6360 or stop by to place your bid.

On Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., all other items donated by local businesses will be open for bidding and will close at 6:30 p.m. The Museum will have 49 signed and numbered prints available for purchase on Friday for $75 each.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com