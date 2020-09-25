Museum of Northwest Colorado to host tour of Big Gulch
The Museum of Northwest Colorado will be taking a history tour along the North Fork of Big Gulch on Wednesday, September 30.
Museum Director Dan Davidson will talk about the homesteaders and history of that area during Wednesday’s tour.
For those interested in going on the tour, you’re asked to meet at the old Safeway parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, or the Sombrero Ranch headquarters on CR 15 at 2:00 p.m. Only High profile/4 wheel drive vehicles are allowed on the tour.
For information call the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 970-824-6360.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User