Museum of Northwest Colorado to host tour of Big Gulch

Museum of Northwest Colorado

The Museum of Northwest Colorado will be taking a history tour along the North Fork of Big Gulch on Wednesday, September 30.

Museum Director Dan Davidson will talk about the homesteaders and history of that area during Wednesday’s tour.

For those interested in going on the tour, you’re asked to meet at the old Safeway parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, or the Sombrero Ranch headquarters on CR 15 at 2:00 p.m. Only High profile/4 wheel drive vehicles are allowed on the tour.

For information call the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 970-824-6360.