Museum of Northwest Colorado reopens to the public with a new exhibit

An antique carriage is among the many historic pieces at Museum of Northwest Colorado. The City of Craig discussed this week the possibility of taking on annual funding for the museum.

Andy Bockelman

Following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Northwest Colorado is scheduled to reopen its doors to the public on Monday, June 8.

The museum will remain closed on Saturdays for now and will also close daily from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to help aid in sanitizing efforts, according to a press release from the museum. Aside from the Saturday closures and the lunchtime break, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with updated processes in place to help ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.

Visitors to the newly open museum will be greeted with a new exhibit featuring images by the West’s most iconic artist, Frederic Remington.

Entitled Dramatic Moments: Frederic Remington’s Early Engravings, 1882-1893, the show presents an assemblage of original, vintage Harper’s Weekly wood block engravings that launched Remington’s illustration career, and thereby provided the platform from which he evolved into a skillful fine art painter, according to the press release.

The artworks are drawn from an engraving collection owned by Lee Silliman, of Missoula, Montana.

In addition to documenting Remington’s vault to prominence, these full page and double page images chronicle the convulsive events in the closing decades of the western frontier era, according to the press release.

As the artist phrased it, “I knew the wild riders and the vacant land were about to vanish forever…” so he resolved, with his pencil, pen and brush “to record some facts around me, and the more I looked the more the panorama unfolded.”

Remington’s dynamic images in the exhibit include scenes such as: a desperate Indian battle, cowboys fighting a prairie fire, a pronghorn antelope hunt, scouts tracking renegade Apaches, the arrest of a whiskey smuggler, a picket soldier ambushed, hunters packing game on a rebellious mustang, a Mexican bull fight, and a cavalry unit caught in a sandstorm. Many of these engravings feature the western horse convincingly depicted in motion – for which Remington was the first artist to render accurately (thanks to high speed photography, although Remington would not acknowledge such).

This exhibit of original Remington engravings, handsomely matted and framed in black mesquite hard wood moldings, will be on display at the Museum of Northwest Colorado from June 8 through the end of the year, according to the press release.