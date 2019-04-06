Museum of Northwest Colorado: Phenomenal job keeping snow clear

The staff of the Museum of Northwest Colorado would like to thank the City of Craig and specifically the Parks and Recreation Department for keeping the sidewalks and gutters clear of snow and ice this past winter.

You did an amazing job during a winter of above average snow fall!

The museum has been located in Downtown Craig for nearly 30 years, and snow bank removal has always been a problem until this year.

We would also like to thank the Moffat County Maintenance Department for keeping the sidewalks around the museum clear of snow. These crews did a great job of helping to keep downtown open for business as well as helping to keep our visitors and customers feel welcome and safe from potential falls.

Museum of Northwest Colorado staff

Craig