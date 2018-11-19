Museum of Northwest Colorado: Museum grateful for support from community

The Museum of Northwest Colorado sincerely thanks all those who voted on Nov. 6. It was an intense election, to say the least.

We want to specifically thank the Citizen’s Task Force, which helped in the decision to place Moffat County Referred Measure 1A on the ballot and to all the volunteers who offered support throughout the campaign. We, of course, especially want to thank all those who voted in favor of 1A.

In the coming year, we will continue to work to hopefully find funding for the museum for generations to come. We would very much appreciate community input and support during this process.

Dan Davidson

Director

Paul Knowles

Assistant director