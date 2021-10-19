Museum of Northwest Colorado holding free tour of Breeze Basin

Dan Davidson, director of the Museum of Northwest Colorado, will host a free, guided historical tour of the Breeze Basin this Friday, Oct. 22.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., guests can discover the area’s history, including Breeze Basin’s earliest settlers dating back to the 1870s, bootlegging, early trails, coal mines, tragedies and the establishment of one of the first post offices in the region.

Those interested in attending the tour should meet at the Loudy Simpson ice arena parking lot on Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the tour is expected to last until 4 p.m. It is recommended that guests bring water and snacks for the tour. For more information, call 970-824-6360.