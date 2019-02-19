Museum of Northwest Colorado Facebook feature bolsters social media presence

The Museum of Northwest Colorado is taking huge strides on the social media map with its research feature, "Museum Monday," which appears weekly on the museum's Facebook page.

Through a cooperative arrangement with the museum, the Craig Press will begin reprinting the popular feature in its Wednesday edition.

Written by museum Assistant Director Paul Knowles, "Museum Monday" offers an in-depth look at some of Moffat County's most interesting historical facts, and according to Knowles, the feature has added a dose of rocket fuel to the museum's social media engagement numbers.

Since Museum Monday was introduced in March, 2018, the museum's Facebook following has nearly quadrupled, going from about 700 followers then to 2,617 as of Tuesday morning.

Moreover, Knowles said, the Museum of Northwest Colorado — owing largely to the success of Museum Monday — is far exceeding social media engagement numbers boasted by much larger museums, including the Denver Museum of Natural History and the Museum of Western Colorado, both of which have larger numbers of followers, but lower engagement rates.

Engagement rate is defined as the percentage of followers or viewers that engage with posts. Average engagement rate is typically calculated by dividing the total number of likes, comments, and shares made by followers by the total number of followers.

According to Facebook, average engagement rate is about 2 percent.

This compares to engagement rates of between 13 percent and 41 percent for the Museum of Northwest Colorado's five most significant Museum Mondays during the past year.

Needless to say, both Knowles and museum Director Dan Davidson are thrilled.

"We're killing it," Knowles said Friday. "We may have some of the best engagement numbers of any page in Colorado."

And while such numbers certainly underscore the features' popularity, Knowles said that, more importantly, they show the museum is actively involved in research that followers find interesting.

"I put some serious research behind these," he said. "I'll think I know the story, and then I start researching it and find out how much I don't know."

Look for Museum Monday on the Museum of Northwest Colorado's Facebook page, facebook.com/MuseumNorthwestColorado, or read it in the Craig Press every Wednesday. Contact Jim Patterson at 970-875-1790 or jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com.