Museum funding request to be considered at Moffat County Local Marketing District meeting Tuesday

CRAIG — Representatives from the Museum of Northwest Colorado will request funding support for billboards and brochures when they give a presentation to members of the Moffat County Local Marketing District Board during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 6.

LMD board members also intend to review and approve meeting minutes, review financials, consider approval payment of insurance for board members, and discuss event support funding requests.

The meeting with begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Learn more about the LMD and view minutes and agendas at colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.