Museum acquires extensive Moffat County newspaper collection

Archives of all newspapers printed in Craig dating back to 1891 sit inside the Museum of Northwest Colorado following the acquisition of the bound archives from the Craig Press. (Courtesy Photo / Museum of Northwest Colorado)



The Museum of Northwest Colorado is excited to announce that it now holds every single available newspaper ever printed in Craig – from the first one printed in 1891 all the way through 2020.

This amazing accomplishment was made possible by a generous donation from the Craig Press and its parent company Swift Communications in early 2020. Their donation consisted of 109 years worth of bound newspapers stretching all the way back to 1911.

While the museum already housed some of these years in loose newspapers stored in boxes, the acquisition of the neatly bound and labeled books is a huge improvement for both ease of storage and ease of research, the museum said in a news release detailing the acquisition.

“There is no way to overstate the value of such a collection in regards to a community’s history,” said museum director Dan Davidson in the news release. “Historic newspapers, even with the occasional errors, represent nearly first-person accounts of some of this area’s most significant events. Without them, we would simply have to rely on shaky recollections of dates, places and the events themselves.”

In regards to research, Craig and Moffat County’s historic newspapers are currently digitized up to 1945. The Craig Press is also archived online beginning about 2000. The remaining 55 years are currently only archived in-house in the museum until enough funds are eventually raised to have them digitized, the museum said.

With the recent donation, the museum now possesses roughly 55 years of duplicate newspapers stored in boxes that it will need to dispose of. The public is invited to drop by and, for a monetary donation, grab a box of historic newspapers as a memento.