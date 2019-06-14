Murdoch’s donates to Memorial Regional Health’s newest building

From left, Memorial Regional Health Foundation Director Eva Peroulis, MRH CEO Andy Daniels, Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply Craig manager Lee Anne Schmid, and Foundation Vice President Ashley Kawcak pose with a donation from Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply inside MRH's medical office building's reception area.

Lauren Dodd/For Craig Press

The Memorial Regional Health Foundation received an extra boost in its campaign to raise $1 million in community donations to help fund the completion of MRH’s newest medical office building.

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply donated $2,500 to the foundation, a move which strays from the company’s typical agriculture-related philanthropy.

“We are at $901,000 right now from donations from corporations like Murdoch’s, but I have to say we feel very honored to receive this donation from Murdoch’s because this is kind of beyond their funding priorities,” MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis said.

Local Murdoch’s manager Lee Anne Schmid presented a check on behalf of Murdoch’s to MRH CEO Andy Daniels, Peroulis and MRH Foundation Vice President Ashley Kawcak Wednesday.

“Murdoch’s feels like health care in a small community like Craig is important, and they want to see it grow,” Schmid said.

Peroulis is still accepting new campaign donations.

“The building is going to be done on August 30 so we still have a few more months to reach our goal,” she said.

When completed, the new medical office will house MRH’s physical therapy department, a pharmacy with a drive-through window, an infusion clinic, orthopedic surgeons, primary care physicians and administrative staff.

Those who donate to the foundation’s campaign will receive an engraved leaf to be added to a donor recognition wall once the project is complete.

For more information, contact Eva Peroulis at 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@memorialrh.org.