Multiple wildfires close Highway 13 north of Craig

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

CRAIG — Multiple wildfires have closed Colorado Highway 13 about 30 miles north of Craig, near milepost 115, and forced the evacuation of one family living in the area.

Emergency responders closed the highway about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, to fight multiple fast-moving fires that ignited in sagebrush about 90 minutes before, according to scanner traffic.

The exact location of the fires, their causes and the number of acres involved are not yet known, though the most recent reports had the fires covering about 30 acres. Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Colorado Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Land Management all responded. BLM has taken over command of the response and has called for helicopter support.

Firefighters hope the highway can be reopened as soon as the helicopter begins making drops, and the evacuated family is expected to be able to return home soon.