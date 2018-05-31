Multiple thefts reported in Craig: On the Record May 30
May 31, 2018
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, May 30
3:48 a.m. In the alley behind Samuelson True Value Hardware, officers received a report of a suspicious person.
10:04 a.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers received a report of domestic violence.
10:29 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.
11:21 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers received a report of a suspicious person.
1:29 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers received a report of theft.
1:45 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of theft.
3:04 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of trespass.
3:21 p.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and West Sixth Street, officers responded to a crash. A report was taken.
3:49 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report of harassment.
4:36 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of theft.
5:40 p.m. At the Craig branch of the Moffat County Library, officers received a report of a suspicious item.
8:02 p.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth and Rose streets, officers conducted a warrant arrest.
8:09 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of a disturbance.
10:17 p.m. On Tucker and Russell Streets, officers received a report of an assault. A report was taken.
10:51 p.m. At Centennial mall, officers received a report of criminal mischief.
11:50 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers received a report of a suspicious incident.