Multiple thefts reported in Craig: On the Record May 30

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 30

3:48 a.m. In the alley behind Samuelson True Value Hardware, officers received a report of a suspicious person.

10:04 a.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers received a report of domestic violence.

10:29 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.

11:21 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers received a report of a suspicious person.

1:29 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers received a report of theft.

1:45 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of theft.

3:04 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of trespass.

3:21 p.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and West Sixth Street, officers responded to a crash. A report was taken.

3:49 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report of harassment.

4:36 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of theft.

5:40 p.m. At the Craig branch of the Moffat County Library, officers received a report of a suspicious item.

8:02 p.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth and Rose streets, officers conducted a warrant arrest.

8:09 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of a disturbance.

10:17 p.m. On Tucker and Russell Streets, officers received a report of an assault. A report was taken.

10:51 p.m. At Centennial mall, officers received a report of criminal mischief.

11:50 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers received a report of a suspicious incident.