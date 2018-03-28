Multiple reports of domestic violence: On the Record March 27

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 27

1:01 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a newer, two-door coupe had been coming and going since 11:30 p.m. Officers did not locate the vehicle.

1:44 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a reported assault. A caller said her friend, a juvenile, was punched in the face.

9:52 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person reported a possible fraud.

10:13 a.m. Officers responded to a possible case of child abuse in Craig.

11:15 a.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The person said it occurred March 15 or 16.

12:03 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller reported she heard one of her students' boyfriend was hitting the student, leaving bruises.

1:05 p.m. Officers responded to a possible case of child abuse in Craig.

1:29 p.m. On the 1100 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance A caller reported an altercation between his or her parents. The mother was throwing things. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

3:51 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa and East Ninth Street, officers received a report of a possible drunken driver. A truck pulled into the north parking lot of Craig Middle School. The truck was reportedly tailgating, honking and speeding. The caller said it appeared that four men in the vehicle were passing around a bottle of beer. Officers were unable to locate the truck.

9:04 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in the city.

11:52 p.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old Craig woman on a bench warrant from Craig Municipal Court.