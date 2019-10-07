Multiple fundraisers aid Moffat County Libraries in times of financial crunch

Games at The Barrel Cathedral serve as a fundraiser for Moffat County Libraries.

Courtesy Photo

The future of Moffat County Libraries is looking brighter as community members and local businesses continue to show up in support through fundraisers and donations.

“Our Friends of the Library has received around $4,500 in donations this year, including donations from the silent auction that was held in May,” said Moffat County Library Director Keisha Bickford.

Friends of the Moffat County Libraries is a nonprofit, charitable group that formed to support Moffat County libraries with the belief that public libraries are one of Moffat County’s greatest assets providing valuable educational, cultural and recreational resources.

“It is a free educational resource available to everyone. Our library helps children, teens, and adults,” Bickford said. “It provides resources and opportunities that our community would not have access to without a public library.”

Owners of The Barrel Cathedral and Yampa Valley Brewing Company, Erica Tieppo and Christian Dufresne, have also taken up a role in helping to ensure the future of the libraries by hosting a Boards & Brews fundraiser night on the third Wednesday of every month.

Previous Boards & Brews nights have offered various card and board games with a $15 buy-in per game. Winners of each game get a choice between a portion of the total pot or a gift certificate that gets them a free beer. The rest of the proceeds, along with $1 of each beer sold goes to benefit the library.

“The Boards & Brews Fundraiser has brought in about $1,500,” Bickford said.

The next Boards & Brews night will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. with an Oktoberfest theme that will offer a variety of games and activities such as Giant Yahtzee, Giant Jenga, and cornhole. Other eccentric activities for supporters to engage in are “Hammer-Schlagen” and a “Magic: The Gathering” card tournament. Each activity will have a $5 buy-in, excluding the tournament that will have a $15 buy-in. Prizes for the activities include gift certificates to various businesses around town, YVBC hats and t-shirts, and “Magic” card decks.

RJ Whitten and David Allen are play “Magic: The Gathering” at The Barrel Cathedral as a fundraiser for Moffat County Libraries.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

“Hammer-Schlagen” is a German game in which each player is assigned a nail and given a hammer. Each players’ turn consists of a single swing at their nail into a wooden wedge. The objective of the game is to be the first person to pound in their nail, but to win, the head of the nail must be flush with or below the surface of the wood.

“Magic: The Gathering” is a fantasy-themed, turn-based, strategy card game. The tournament has 22 slots available for contestants, and sign-up will be available upon walk-in. Contestants will receive three 15-card booster packs from the new “Thrones of Eldraine” card set that allows them to make a deck to compete with.

“The game itself isn’t incredibly hard,” said Geoff Schweigel, a “Magic” enthusiast who meets regularly at The Barrel Cathedral to play the game with others. “I would definitely encourage people to come — it’s a fun game.”

The Barrel Cathedral is also planning on hosting a bingo night that will directly benefit Museum of Northwest Colorado, but a date has yet to be set.

“We very much want the brewery to be a community gathering place that can take on these charitable causes,” Dufresne said.

“We think that the library and museum are valuable assets to the community that could easily be lost without funding, and so we want to do our part in funding it,” Tieppo added.

The library has several events and activities coming up over the next few months, including a Pumpkin Decorating Contest throughout October for all ages and a Community Tic-Tac-Toe on Oct. 15 through Nov. 15.

The library is also launching its Books on Wheels, a delivery service from the library to the doors of seniors. Bickford added that there are more events coming up in November and December and encourages people to follow them on their Facebook page for more details.

Donations can be made at any of the Moffat County Libraries branches located in Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur.