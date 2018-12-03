Multiple felony charges for men involved in Highway 40 chase

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two men who allegedly broke into a Steamboat Springs lumberyard, stole a box truck and fled from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit Thursday have been charged in Routt County.

Kyle Hallaran, of Johnstown, and Justin Davis, of Loveland, were both charged with felony second-degree burglary, theft, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding. The men were also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and driving with revoked licenses. Hallaran also received a traffic citation for reckless driving.

The men are accused of breaking and entering Alpine Lumber and taking a box truck and an estimated $30,000 worth of merchandise.

According to the men's arrest affidavits, several of the store’s power tool displays were emptied. The men then allegedly loaded the stolen items into an Alpine Lumber box truck, which they drove east toward Rabbit Ears Pass.

At around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, an Alpine Lumber employee saw the box truck driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 on the east side of Steamboat Springs.

The men were reportedly seen transferring items from the box truck into a Subaru on Colorado Highway 14 near Muddy Pass around 7:40 a.m.

The Subaru then led Colorado State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase for more than 25 miles through the town of Kremmling. Law enforcement deployed stop sticks four times, flattening two tires, but the men continued driving, according to the arrest affidavits.

East of Kremmling, the car stopped. Hallaran reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot as Davis got into the driver’s seat and continued driving.

Davis was detained shortly afterward when law enforcement used three vehicles to box in the car, according to the arrest affidavits. Officers found a key to a vehicle that was the same make as the box truck in Davis' pocket when he was booked into the Grand County Jail.

Multiple law enforcement officers, a police dog and a drone were used to locate Hallaran, who was detained around 9 a.m. near the banks of the Colorado River.

A Grand County deputy told a Steamboat police officer that he believed both men were high on methamphetamine during the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both men had revoked driver's licenses — Hallaran for committing a felony with a vehicle and Davis for a conviction related to a DUI.

As of Monday morning, charges had not been filled in Grand or Jackson counties.

