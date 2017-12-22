Multiple disturbances: On the record for Dec. 20

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 20

12:29 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers issued a citation for driving under the influence.

12:44 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, a man who was the victim of a possible assault came to the emergency room for treatment but refused to tell police anything.

3:08 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man in the emergency room was being loud and making threatening motions. He was reportedly going to leave on his own.

6:41 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, an employee reported finding a knife on a bundle of wood at the business.

6:46 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash between a Chevy truck and a Jeep.

8:29 a.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A female picked up her daughter from the park, and they got into an argument. It was related to mental health issues.

2:52 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft of money from a purse at the courthouse.

3:47 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received information about drug activity.

3:54 p.m. At Cedar Mountain Village, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a woman yelling. The incident was related to mental health issues.

6:58 p.m. At Cedar Mountain Village, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and arrested a woman on a warrant.

9:28 p.m. On the 600 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a car crash. A car was driving eastbound going around a curve when she hit black ice and slid into a concrete barrier.