Multiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper Mountain

At about 4 p.m. today a massive avalanche hit State Highway 91 by milepost 21, near Copper Mountain. Multiple cars were trapped in the slide, though there are no reports of injuries.

The avalanche covered about 300 feet of the roadway, with snow about 15 feet deep, said Colin Remillard, a spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol. Remillard said that at least two cars and as many as four were trapped in the slide. The people inside the cars were rescued, though the cars are still trapped in the roadway.

Remillard said Colorado State Patrol is expecting a "very extended" closure.

In a later update, Colin Remillard, a spokesperson with CSP, said that in addition to the massive avalanche that trapped cars on CO 91, there were "multiple" others in the same area. Where exactly they occurred or to what extent is currently unknown.

Charles Pitman, spokesperson with the Summit Rescue Group, said that it's still unclear how many cars were trapped in the slide on CO 91, but said at least one vehicle was turned completely upside down and totally buried. The driver has been extricated, and no injuries have been reported.