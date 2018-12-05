Multiple arrests made in Mesa County homicide case involving missing man

MESA COUNTY – Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigators have made multiple arrests in connection with the homicide of 32-year-old Kyle Free.

On Wednesday afternoon investigators arrested Timothy Zane Russman, 28, of Clifton at a home in Collbran, according to a news release from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Russman was arrested on the following charges: accessory to the crime of first-degree murder, a Class 4 felony; tampering with evidence, Class 6 felony; and abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Russman is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility on a no-bond hold.

Russman was the second arrest in the case.

Rebecca Walker, 34, of Clifton, was taken into custody Tuesday, Nov. 27 on a warrant.

Walker’s charges include first-degree murder (Class 1 felony), conspiracy to commit first-degree murder (Class 1 felony), tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Free was originally reported missing in April before being identified as deceased before the initial arrest.

All documents are sealed by the court, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact MCSO Investigators at the tip line 970-244-3526 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 970-241-STOP.