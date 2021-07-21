Muddy Slide Fire forest closure reduced

The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest reduced the closure from the Muddy Slide Fire on Wednesday, opening up several trails and roads to the east of Routt County Road 16.



The forest closure around the Muddy Slide Fire was reduced Wednesday, opening up parts of the Routt National Forest east of Routt County Road 16 that had previously been closed because of the fire.

Lynx Pass Campground, the Morrison-Divide Trail and several U.S. Forest Service roads remain closed, but others like the Rock Creek mountain bike trail, Silver Creek Trail and the Lagunita Lake parking area are now back open.

The closure comes as the Muddy Slide Fire is now 70% contained and has not increased in size since mapping at the end of June put the fire at 4,093 acres.

“There is a lot less heat and a lot less operations that are going on,” said Brant Porter, a public information officer for the Muddy Slide Fire. “Firefighters are out there patrolling, making sure that the fire stays within its current footprint.”

Porter said the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest made the change in closure not officials working on the fire, but he said the reduced activity likely contributed to the change. A call to the Forest Service about the closure was not immediately returned.

Closed roads and trails include: National Forest Service Roads 226, 227, 270, 275, 280, 282, 284 and 285, Routt County Road 16, 1174 Morrison-Divide Trail and Lynx Pass Campground.

Previously closed roads and trails that are now open include: National Forest Service Roads 102, 249, 250, 263, 264, 268, 268.1J, 270.1D, 272 and 1100, Rock Creek mountain bike trail, Silver Creek Trail, Teepee Creek Trail and Lagunita Lake parking area.