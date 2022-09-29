MSCD Whiteboard: Meet your 2022 homecoming royalty

Among the many traditions of homecoming week is that of homecoming royalty.

Students at Moffat County High School voted on members of their classes to represent them as king, queen and attendants, as well as a pair of honored faculty. Each elected royal will be honored tonight at the MCHS football game.

Get to know the MCHS homecoming royalty:

Honored faculty

Karen Chaney is in her 15th year with Moffat County School District. After four years at the Alternative school, Chaney is now in her 11th year with the social studies department. Chaney teaches AP U.S. History, AP U.S. Government, American Government, Intro to Criminal Justice and Intro to Criminal Law. She likes to garden, read and play trivia.

“Without question, one of the best parts about teaching here is getting to know the students and watching them grow,” Chaney said.

Joe Padon is a MCHS graduate himself from the class of 2003. Padon is in his 12th year teaching at MCHS. He teaches a variety of business and technology classes and is a former basketball coach of 10 years and former golf coach of four years. Padon has been married to his wife Lauren for 13 years. She is also a teacher in the district at Ridgeview Elementary. The Padons have two daughters, Macy and Olivia.

Padon said he is grateful for this honor and can’t imagine teaching anywhere else. He loves Moffat County, the teachers he works with and the amazing students here at our school.

Freshman attendants

Millie Lowe is the daughter of Rachel and Josh Lowe. Her favorite subject is writing and English because it allows her the opportunity to voice her feelings and opinions through words. She competes in volleyball and is active in acapella choir. After high school, Millie wants to attend college to pursue her passions.

Porter Webb is the son of Jamie and Derrick Webb. His favorite subject in school is biology because he enjoys learning how different organisms work. He is involved in football and basketball. After high school, he would like to go to college and become an anesthesiologist.

Sophomore attendants

Hannah Kilpatrick is the daughter of Melanie and Casey Kilpatrick. Her favorite subject is English because it allows her to express herself in many different ways and she enjoys reading and writing and being creative. Hannah competes in cross country and is active in DECA/FBLA, band and theater. After graduation, Hannah plans to go to college for food sciences and get a degree in microbiology.

Tate Green is the son of Chad and Kacey Green. His favorite subject in school is ag. He is active in wrestling, FFA and 4-H. After high school, Tate plans on attending Trade School.

Junior attendants

Emma Tucker is the daughter of Luke and Michelle Tucker. She competes in volleyball and basketball and is also active in FFA. Emma’s favorite subject is science because she enjoys the hands-on approach and the technical aspects of it. After graduation, Emma plans to become a kindergarten teacher.

Jimmy Jimenez is the son of Estella Munoz. His favorite subjects in school are weightlifting and history. Jimmy is active in football and track, and after graduation he would like to become a Navy Seal.

Senior attendants

Alexis Jones is the daughter of Misty and Don Jones. Her favorite subject in school is science because she really enjoys biology and learning through experiments. Alexis competes in volleyball and track and she is active in Key Club, Dog Pack, NHS and Student Council. Upon graduation, Alexis plans to pursue a science of nursing degree to become a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.

Billy Lawton is the son of Lisa and Chad Lawton. Billy’s favorite subject is construction because it’s hands-on and something he sees as a valuable skill in his future. He is a veteran wrestler at MCHS. He plans to get to work right after high school with an interest in the oilfield, ranching or construction.

Senior queen and king

Lizzy LeWarne is the daughter of Michael and Allison LeWarne. Her favorite subject is science because she enjoys learning about biology and the way the human body functions. She competes in volleyball, basketball and track and is an active member of National Honor Society and Dog Pack. After high school, Lizzy plans to attend college to study nursing and become a traveling nurse.

Johnny Lopez is the son of Daniel Lopez and Gloria Alvarez. Johnny’s favorite subject is English because you learn and talk about real world problems and how to be a critical thinker. Johnny is involved with football and basketball and would like to go to college to become an engineer.