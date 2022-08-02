MRH to receive $40K grant to support healthcare workforce

Memorial Regional Health Foundation has been awarded $40K to invest in ongoing efforts to alleviate workforce shortages.

The $40,000 grant funding was awarded from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation in support of workforce development in Moffat County. The grant will be used to provide financial assistance for training and employee development for employees who are advancing their healthcare careers.

Memorial Regional Health is working to address local issues of healthcare workforce shortages. This grant will provide MRH funding for travel and education in four specific shortage areas: laboratory services, cardiopulmonary services, medical assistant certifications, and for the Hispanic outreach program.

By providing opportunities for career enhancement, MRH aims to increase chances for success with workforce recruitment and employee retention. The goal of this initiative is to improve delivery of quality care and ensure that services are provided to the community.

Eva Peroulis, MRH Foundation director said, “We appreciate Rocky Mountain Health Foundation’s support to improve healthcare in Northwest Colorado.”

According to Peroulis, Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, which is based in Grand Junction, has been generous in funding MRH programs in the past. Previous grant funding from Rocky Mountain Health Foundation has been used for telehealth equipment, COVID-19 funding assistance, and behavioral health support.