MRH to hold Community Conversation on Thursday
A variety of topics is in store for Memorial Regional Health’s Director of Population Health Analytics and Management Paula Belcher, who will lead the next installment of the Community Conversations series at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Memorial Regional Health conference rooms.
Coffee and pastries will be available. Topics for conversation include the Hospital Transformation Program, improving health outcomes, lowering the cost of health care, improving collaboration among health care providers and more.
For more info, MemorialRegionalHealth.com.
