MRH: Orthopedic Surgery at Memorial Regional Health— a discussion with Dr. Patrick Johnston

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Patrick Johnston, D.O., specializes in problems of the hand, wrist and elbow. He recently performed a rare total wrist replacement surgery in Craig at Memorial Regional Health.

We asked him some questions about the surgery and about orthopedic care in Craig.

Question: We hear a lot about hip and knee replacement. Why don’t we hear as much about wrist replacement?

Johnston: There are a few reasons why total wrist arthroplasty is not a very common procedure. One is that the implants have been in development for a number of years, and it took a while to get them right. Now I think that wrist implants are at a point where they can be right for the right patient.

You also need the right patient for this procedure. The patient typically has a lot of pain in their wrists. They’ve lost some of their motion due to their arthritis, and they’re looking for an option that’s going to help them preserve motion.

Also, the patient has to be able to follow the lifting restrictions. Wrist replacements are not like a hip replacement or knee replacement where they’re going to hold up to all activities. The number one goal is for the patient to be pain-free and have a functional wrist and hand.

Q: You just performed the first total wrist replacement surgery at Memorial Regional Health. How did it go?

Johnston: For the patient we just did the wrist replacement on, what I’m hoping to see is that he maintains his wrist flexion and extension and maybe even gets a little bit better than what he had prior to surgery. And as he goes through that motion, he doesn’t have any pain.

He still will have good pronation and supination, which is turning your hand palm up and palm down. That’s our most important motion that we do with our wrist and hand. After we put the implant in, we checked his wrist and he’s also got good flexion and extension.

Q: Why should patients consider having orthopedic surgery in Craig?

Johnston: Patients should feel very comfortable coming to MRH because they have a top-notch team here. The team is highly trained, and they care about each individual patient. So doing surgery at MRH is wonderful because the people here are consistent. The care is consistent, and it’s an excellent level of care.

What’s more, MRH is a facility that not only focuses on their patients, but they also focus on their surgeons. When I come here, I come to a small community hospital that has their focus on patient care and helping surgeons and physicians deliver that care.

I worked at hospitals around the country through my training, and the care that people get here at MRH is just as good as they would get at a large academic center in a big city.

Dr. Johnston and many of his colleagues at Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute perform a full range of orthopedic surgeries at MRH, including total knee and hip replacement, cartilage repair, spinal surgery and more.

Dr. Johnston and many of his colleagues at Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute perform a full range of orthopedic surgeries at MRH, including total knee and hip replacement, cartilage repair, spinal surgery and more.

Nonsurgical care is also available, including physical therapy and joint pain relief.