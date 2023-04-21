MRH: Local man all fixed up, ready for summer camping

Mark Molzahn, left, and Dr. Andreas Sauerbrey visit during a post-op appointment after shoulder replacement surgery.

Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo

Mark Molzahn’s left shoulder had been bothering him on and off for months. After certain activities, the pain was bad.

He finally had it checked by board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andreas Sauerbrey — a shoulder, elbow and hand specialist with Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute who in previous years had repaired Molzahn’s carpal tunnel in both wrists and torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Imaging showed that Molzahn’s left shoulder joint was worn out and would need to be replaced.

“I’ve known Dr. Sauerbrey for a long time, and I trust he knows what needs to be done,” Molzahn said.

Joint Replacement at MRH

Dr. Sauerbrey performed Molzahn’s shoulder replacement surgery on Jan. 24 at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“I showed up at the hospital, someone took me back, and the next thing you know I was waking up,” he said. “Easy, breezy.”

Sometimes joint-replacement patients are discharged later on the day of surgery. But because Molzahn had recently been diagnosed with sleep apnea and hadn’t yet received his CPAP machine, and because he needed to work with the hospital respiratory therapists to improve his breathing post-anesthesia, Dr. Sauerbrey asked him to stay overnight.

A friend picked him up the next morning, and Molzahn was on his way. Since then he’s been doing his physical therapy and has returned to the Memorial Regional Health Clinic twice for post-operative checks with the orthopedic physician assistants. He’s driving, doing laundry and grocery shopping. He sees Dr. Sauerbrey in a couple of weeks and is hoping he’ll be cleared to return to his job then.

Molzahn, age 62, has been a heavy-equipment operator at Craig Station for 17 years. Before that, he was a welder for 26 years. That job involved swinging a sledgehammer and running heavy tools like a grinder and air-impact tools. He said he’s enjoyed his recuperation time at home, but he’s been getting anxious to get back to work.

“They told me after three to six months, I’d be ready to return to doing all my activities,” Molzahn said.

He’s looking forward to camping this summer. He likes taking his pull camper to the White River Valley and exploring the area around Grand Mesa.

His Black Russian Terrier, Pepper, goes wherever he goes. Watch for them when you’re out and about. They’ll be back to living life to the fullest, thanks to excellent orthopedic care close to home.