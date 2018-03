MRH invites public to Rapid Care open house

Memorial Regional Health invites the public to attend an open house for its new Rapid Care from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the clinic, 2020 W. Victory Way. The ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for 4:15 p.m. Tours of the facility will be offered, and refreshments will be served.

Rapid Care officially opens Monday, March 19. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and walk-ins are welcome.