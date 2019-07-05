MRH Foundation golf tourney tees off July 19

Shayne Zimmerman follows through on his swing from the seventh tee at Yampa Valley Golf Course during the 18th annual Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament.

Andy Bockelman

Registration is open for the 19th annual Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament.

The tourney tees off Friday, July 19 at Yampa Valley Golf Course. Check-in time is 11 a.m. followed by a noon shotgun start.

The tournament is a four-man team scramble format benefitting the MRH Foundation and the new Medical Office Building.

The price of the tournament is $75 per person or $300 per team for 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner, and a chance for cash prizes. Carts are guaranteed for the first 25 teams.

Teams may also buy mulligans, tickets for which will be used in a drawing for prizes. Team prizes include Spree Bucks for lowest gross and net totals, contests for straightest drive and closest to the pin.

Registration forms are available at YVGC and Memorial Regional Health.

Submit registration forms with payment to The Memorial Regional Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1203, Craig, CO 81626.

Deadline for registration is Friday, July 12.

For more information, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@meorialrh.org.