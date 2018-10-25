MRH Foundation awarded $25,000 grant

CRAIG — The El Pomar Foundation is the latest organization to support efforts to raise $1 million for the construction of the new Memorial Regional Health medical office building.

El Pomar provided a $25,000 grant to the organization as part of its support of education, health, human services, and civic and community initiatives.

El Pomar Foundation has provided funding to MRH in the past.

In 2008, it awarded MRH $50,000 for construction of its hospital facilities.

“The Memorial Regional Health Foundation appreciates El Pomar’s partnership in promoting a healthy environment for our community,” said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis in a news release. “Receiving this grant supports the hospital's mission to provide patient-center health and wellness to our community."

MRH Foundation has raised $842,000 of its $1 million capital campaign goal, including $500,000 from Colorado Health Foundation and many donations from within the community.

Recommended Stories For You

“The support of this community has been tremendous in reaching our goals,” Peroulis said.