MRH COVID update shows year’s high admitted patients
The most patients since Dec. 29, 2020, were currently admitted to the COVID-19 unit of Memorial Regional Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
A release from the hospital said five patients were in the ward, the most since before the new year.
“Our Rapid Care Clinic and Emergency Department are seeing a spike in patients being seen for COVID or concerns related to COVID,” the release states. “Last week 49.35% of the tests conducted by Memorial Regional Health were positive for COVID-19. This is a 19% increase from the week prior and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of May.”
The Delta variant of the virus has become by far the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the region.
The release also confirms that the county coroner has informed the hospital that the two deaths of patients with COVID-19 from the last two weeks were both a result of the virus. A third death of a COVID-19 patient is pending autopsy results, the release added.
