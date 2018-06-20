MRH Board of Trustees to discuss contracts, sale

CRAIG — The Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees is expected to discuss a contract with Davis Partnership for the design of the third floor roof of the new medical office building, as well as the sale of property at 713 Russell St., when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 in the MRH Boardroom.

Dinner will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.

The board of trustees' agenda for Thursday also includes the following items.

Welcome to Kelsea Henry, vice president of finance, and Michael Buda, general counsel, and farewell to Denise Arola, retiring vice president of finance.

Opportunity for the public to address the board.

Agenda review

Review of July calendar.

Consent agenda and meeting minutes.

Consent agenda — projects and equipment as recommended by the Finance Committee.

A report from Dr. Scott Ellis regarding medical staff privileges.

May financial report — Denise Arola, CFO

CEO monthly report — Andy Daniels, CEO

Approval to adopt NIMS (National Incident Management System)

Bank signature approval — Denise Arola

Provider contracts — Jennifer Riley

The board of trustees also plans to hold executive sessions to review matters of negotiation pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e), and to review personnel matters pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f). Trustees will also hold conferences with an attorney for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(b).