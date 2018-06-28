MRH board approves $150-180 expenditure, sale of residential property

CRAIG — When it met on Thursday, June 21, the hospital board expressed its appreciation for and gave flowers to retiring Vice President of Finance Denise Arola.

"Thank you. I've really enjoyed my time here," she said.

Members of the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees also welcomed Arola's replacement — Kelsea Henry. Henry, who attended the meeting, has been working with Arola to ensure a smooth transition.

Following the presentation, regular business and monthly reports, the board voted to allow MRH CEO Andy Daniels to spend $150,000 to $180,000 to have designs drawn for construction of third floor "back office space" in the medical office building, now under construction.

Current designs leave the third floor a shell, but Daniels said if construction on the first two floors is under budget, it would be more cost-effective to build out part of the third floor now rather than later.

Board member Kelly Hepworth agreed, saying that having plans ready for additional construction is "efficient," and he joined the other trustees in voting to approve the expenditure.

The board also approved a request to sell residential property at 713 Russell Street. As MRH is a public entity, all property sales must be approved by the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners. The trustees’ decision, however, clears the path for Daniels approach county commissioners with a request to divest the small A-frame house and garage, valued at $170,000.

"It's in terrible shape, but houses are selling. I don't think we have a need for it, and it seems like a good time to sell," he said.

Following discussion, the board agreed it would rather sell than renovate and empowered Daniels to work with the county attorney to move forward.

MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley added that the sale would put the property back on the tax roll.

The board also:

• Approved a consent agenda that included minutes of its May 17 meeting, Quality Steering Committee June 13 meeting minutes and minutes from the June 20 Finance Committee meeting.

• Approved funding for projects and equipment recommended by the Finance Committee.

• Approved medical privileges and provisional appointments presented by Dr. Scott Ellis.

• Heard a presentation on the May financial report by Arola.

• Heard Daniels’ monthly CEO report.

• Approved adoption of the National Incident Management System.

• Held executive sessions to review contracts and for legal advice on wages and hours. Following the session, the board voted to approve new provider contracts.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.