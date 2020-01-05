Movie house makeover, hotel happenings, coal conversation: Top 10 most read Craig Press business stories of 2019
The ongoing issues faced by coal-generated power plants were a big part of business-related readership in the past year, as were stories about the local cinema, hospital, and restaurants.
These were the top 10 stories readers at CraigDailyPress.com found most enterprising.
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely; 6,129
2. West Theatre’s new owners revealed as Craig locals; 3,275
3. Moffat County officials burn state bill as expediting closure of coal-fired power plants; 3,117
4. New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer; 2,469
5. Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure; 2,338
6. Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants; 2,224
7. Craig’s Hampton Inn operating under new name; 2,174
8. Craig could see second medical marijuana shop; 2,168
9. Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station; 2,089
10. Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday; 2,078
