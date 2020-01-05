Movie house makeover, hotel happenings, coal conversation: Top 10 most read Craig Press business stories of 2019 | CraigDailyPress.com

News | January 5, 2020

Craig Press Staff

The ongoing issues faced by coal-generated power plants were a big part of business-related readership in the past year, as were stories about the local cinema, hospital, and restaurants.

These were the top 10 stories readers at CraigDailyPress.com found most enterprising.

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely; 6,129

Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely

2. West Theatre’s new owners revealed as Craig locals; 3,275

West Theatre’s new owners revealed as Craig locals

3. Moffat County officials burn state bill as expediting closure of coal-fired power plants; 3,117

Moffat County officials burn state bill as expediting closure of coal-fired power plants

4. New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer; 2,469

New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer

5. Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure; 2,338

Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure

6. Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants; 2,224

Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants

7. Craig’s Hampton Inn operating under new name; 2,174

Craig’s Hampton Inn operating under new name

8. Craig could see second medical marijuana shop; 2,168

Craig could see second medical marijuana shop

9. Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station; 2,089

Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station

10. Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday; 2,078

Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday

