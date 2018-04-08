Mountain snowpack shrinks to 66 percent of normal; Feds sound drought alarm

Colorado’s shrinking mountain snowpack — which stood at 66 percent of normal statewide Thursday — forced an expanded federal drought designation covering nearly a quarter of the state, with stream flows forecast at half of average, setting off a scramble to secure water supplies.

The scarcity spurred calls for storing more water in reservoirs to sustain the state’s growth boom.

“There’s going to be people without water. It’s going to be a tight year,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture snow survey supervisor Brian Domonkos.

Read more from The Denver Post.