Mountain Man Taxidermy expanding operation in new space

Mountain Man Taxidermy owner Scott Moore stands for a portrait in the workroom at the old location of 1176 Yampa Avenue on Dec. 16, 2021. Moore is moving down the street to 1350 because he no longer able to accommodate the amount of volume he faces. “We were really fortunate when this new location opened up,” Moore said. “It’s larger and it’s only a block down the street.”

Photo by Billy Schuerman / Craig Daily Press

Mountain Man Taxidermy and owner Scott Moore are moving the business down the road to a new building to accommodate the massive amount of work on the company’s plate.

“We’re just out of space,” Moore said. “It’s just a constant amount of work throughout the year since we get orders from all over.”

Moore receives hundreds of orders over the year from across the world as hunting seasons come and go.

“A while ago we got a brown bear and a grizzly bear from Alaska,” Moore said. “We get a lot of big game stuff; hunts from Africa and New Zealand too.”

Turnaround time for standard shoulder mounts can take up to a year to fulfill with 10 to 12 man hours of labor put in. The new building, located at 1350 Yampa Avenue, is over twice the size of the previous work space.

“It would take an hour just to set up the photo studio,” Moore said. “At this new spot we are going to have a dedicated area just for staging and photos.”

A mount sits on display at the new location for Mountain Man Taxidermy at 1350 Yampa Avenue on Dec. 16, 2021.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

A stuffed bear is on display in the old showroom of Mountain Man Taxidermy at 1176 Yampa Avenue on Dec. 16, 2021.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

Mounts in varying levels of completion sit on the wall at the former location of Mountain Man Taxidermy, which is moving to 1350 Yampa Avenue.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

While the operation continues to grow year-after-year, it was not always so busy.

“When we first started it was just a few things here and there during hunting season,” Moore said. “I used to work construction in the off-season, but now we have a huge backlog because of how much we get in.”

Moore has won a smattering of awards at the state and national levels in the decade he has spent competing in shows. Some of his biggest awards include a Best of the West Taxidermy Championship award for “Large Game Head.”

“It’s an honor everytime we win,” Moore said. “It really is an art, and it’s a testament to how many man hours we put in to hone the craft. It’s really special to be voted by your peers, the guys you’re competing against, and be told you’ve done a good job.”