Mountain Eyeworks buys Victory Vision in Craig

Mountain Eyeworks had its new sign installed earlier this month as new owner Dr. Erica Musgrove has taken the lead on the practice.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

A longstanding local eye care provider has gone through some changes with the hope of being able to provide more access to care for the community.

Many people have seen the new sign for Mountain Eyeworks at Victory Vision, signifying that Mountain Eyeworks, based in Steamboat Springs, has purchased Victory Vision in Craig.

Together, the doctors are working to better serve patients. Both companies have been in the Yampa Valley for decades.

Optometrist Erica Musgrove has been practicing and operating Mountain Eyeworks for the past seven years. Mountain Eyeworks has been running in Steamboat for over 30 years, while Victory Vision has been run by Dr. Ron Shaffer in Craig for over 20 years.

“Dr. Shaffer is 73 years old and runs the shop by himself,” said Clint Musgrove, Erica Musgrove’s husband.

Clint explained that Dr. Shaffer is still going to be a part of Mountain Eyeworks and will still be seeing patients several days per week.

There are several benefits for the transition, one of which is that Dr. Shaffer will have time to see patients without having to be in the office 70 hours per week.

“Dr. Shaffer has been here for a long time; he is a part of the community,” Clint said. “We want him to still be able to practice, but we also want him to be able to spend time with his grandchildren.”

Erica Musgrove will be in the Craig office several days per week to see patients, and Dr. Hamburger will be taking appointments in the Craig office so that patients don’t have to travel for surgery.

Conversations between the offices about the purchase started happening last year, and then it all started to come together.

According to Clint, Mountain Eyeworks had already been seeing three to four patients from Craig on a daily basis. Victory Vision was also the only eye clinic in Craig accepting medical insurance coverage, so when the opportunity came up, it just made sense to expand the practice and increase access to Craig patients.

“This is where we really want the community to understand that we don’t just want to come in and open up a practice, we want to add value to the community,” said Clint. “It’s more of being able to provide access.”

One of the biggest benefits to the community will be for employees of major employers like the school district and Moffat County to be able to use their benefits locally.

Along with being the only eye care insurance provider in Craig, Mountain Eyeworks will also be doing some updates and bringing new technology to what is already happening at Victory Vision.

Clint noted that it is going to take some time to get the place renovated and updated, so it won’t happen overnight.

However, the clinic has already had great feedback with schedules full of patients. Dr. Musgrove will still have the Steamboat location; this will just allow for better service across the Yampa Valley.

“We are super excited and optimistic about Craig,” Clint said. “We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t believe in it.”

Dr. Musgrove studied optometry at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, where she started her career before moving with her husband and five children to Colorado. Both Musgroves grew up in small towns in Kansas and understand small town values, Clint said.