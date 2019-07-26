Motorhome rollover kills driver on Colorado Highway 131

A single-vehicle accident involving a motorhome turned fatal, according to a Friday night news release from Colorado State Patrol.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a rollover crash on Colorado Highway 131 near milepost 38 about 30 miles south of Steamboat Springs.

A white 2015 Forest River Georgetown XL motorhome was southbound when it drove off the right side of the roadway while attempting a curve to the left, according to the release.

“The motorhome overcorrected and went across the roadway. The motorhome traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a cluster of shrubs,” it stated.

The vehicle then rolled one-half time and came to rest on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene inside the vehicle.

Assisting agencies included Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County EMS, Routt County Coroner’s Office, Yampa Fire Protection District, and Colorado Department of Transportation.

Identification of the male driver is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is currently under investigation by CSP.

“Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. The roadway was wet at the time of the crash due to rain storms in the area,” the release said.