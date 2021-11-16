Motorcyclist walks away from crash on Victory Way Tuesdsay afternoon

Craig Fire/Rescue works to move vehicles from the roadway following a Tuesday afternoon crash on Victory Way at Stout Street. A motorcyclist walked away with minor injuries after the crash.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

A motorcyclist was treated by emergency medical services after a crash Tuesday afternoon on W. Victory Way, but eventually walked away with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Victory approaching Stout Street when a pickup truck apparently pulled into the roadway from the south. The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s door of the truck.

The motorcyclist, witnesses said, was not wearing a helmet.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health EMS and Craig Police responded to the crash, which blocked Victory Way westbound between Steele Street and Stout Street briefly around 3 p.m. until a little before 3:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist walked to the ambulance, where he spent several minutes being treated by EMTs before exiting the ambulance and retrieving his heavily damaged vehicle. The truck driver-side door was caved in, and fire/rescue had to use tools to extricate the driver, who did not appear to be badly injured.