Motorcyclist seriously hurt after hitting deer in South Routt

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer Wednesday morning in South Routt County.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. on Colorado Highway 131, about 4 miles south of Toponas.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Brian Beamish, 55, of Ontario, Canada, was driving his 2014 BMW motorcycle when he hit a deer in the southbound lane. The deer was crossing from right to left.

Beamish was airlifted to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, then flown to Denver Health. Speed and impairment were not suspected of contributing to the crash.

“The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to be alert to animals crossing the roadways this time of year and use caution,” a news release said.

Agencies that helped with the crash included CSP, Oak Creek and Yampa fire protection districts, the Oak Creek Police Department and Colorado Department of Transportation.