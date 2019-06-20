Motorcyclist killed in Highway 13 crash

A motorcycle rider was killed late Thursday afternoon along Colorado Highway 13.

Colorado State Patrol responded at about 5:25 p.m., as troopers were dispatched to a crash on Highway 13 near milepost 58 in Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the agency.

The location is about 14 miles north of Meeker.

A gray 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on the roadway when the rider entered a curve to the right. The motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and down an embankment before rolling over and ejecting the rider.

The rider, Salt Lake City’s Lucius Valencia, 45, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Memorial Regional Health Ambulance, Colowyo EMS, Craig Fire/Rescue, Rio Blanco County Coroner’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This crash is currently under investigation by CSP.

“With the summer travel season upon us, the State Patrol would like to remind all drivers to remain focused on the road, buckle up, and never drive while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol,” the release stated.