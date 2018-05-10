Mothers’ Day Makers Market set Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Some of Northwest Colorado's most creative people are gearing up for a new Mother’s Day Makers Market in advance of mom's special day. Choose from ceramics, photographs, jewelry, body and bath, glassware, fiber designs and recycled sculptures.

The market is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 10 and 11; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12 at 538 Breeze St.

Major Mortgage holding mixer in Craig, May 17

Join the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors for a business after-hours mixer, hosted by Major Mortgage. Enjoy barbecue, door prizes and networking opportunities.

The mixer is set for 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at 11 East Victory Way.

To RSVP or for more information, call 970-824-5689 or email info@craig-chamber.com.

Applications are due Tuesday for Operation Round-UP



Operation Round Up is a program of Yampa Valley Electric Association. Association members round up their bills, and proceeds go to fund projects in Northwest Colorado that support positive environmental impact, educate and grow civic-minded, safety conscious and engaged members of all ages.

Chamber, business administration to discuss small business loans

Join the Craig Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Hampton Inn & Suites for a discussion about small business.

Share ideas about improving the economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and learn what SBA loan programs can help you grow small businesses.

SBA Region 8 Administrator Daniel Nordberg will attend to discuss loan programs and the lending process and hear what issues small businesses are facing and brainstorm solutions.

Space is limited, so reservations are encouraged. Reserve a seat by calling the Craig Chamber of Commerce at 970-824-5689

