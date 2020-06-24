Mosquito Treatment scheduled for July 1-2
Moffat County has scheduled the annual aerial mosquito adulticide treatment for July 1-2. If weather conditions do not allow for applications to occur on the scheduled dates, they will be done as soon as conditions allow.
The applications will be done in Craig and Maybell and adjacent areas. Applications will occur during early morning or late evening hours when mosquito activity is highest. Some precautions you can take if you notice applications in your area are as follows:
- Bring children and pets inside
- Close doors and windows
- Shut of fans and coolers that move outside air indoors
These precautions should be followed until the spray settles and can no longer be seen or smelled.
Feel free to call Moffat County Weed and Pest with any questions at 970-824-9184
