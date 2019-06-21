Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Moffat County

Pests and parasites prominent in summertime such as mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile virus. Ticks are also prevalent in Colorado during the season and can cause a number of diseases in hosts.

052414_YourHealthPests

A mosquito caught by Moffat County’s weed and pest control division has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Jesse Schroeder, the county’s weed and pest control manager, said a mosquito caught near the South Beach Boat Ramp about five miles south of Craig tested positive for the virus.

“It’s the only positive we’ve had this year,” Schroeder said.

No human cases have been reported in the area, but Schroeder wants residents to know there may be West Nile-carrying mosquitoes buzzing around Moffat County.

Schroeder said it’s always good to avoid going out during early morning and late evening hours without covering up or using bug spray. And until the cold comes back later this year, folks should be aware.

“We run the risk until the killing frost,” Schroeder said. “Anytime the mosquitos are out, until it’s cold enough that they’re done for the year, they’re a potential vector.”

This is a developing report and will be edited as updates become available.