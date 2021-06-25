Mosquito spraying coming soon to Craig
As the sun sets and dusk begins to fall these days in Craig, a familiar friend has made its obnoxious return.
Or, more accurately, thousands of familiar friends.
Mosquitoes are back in season in northwest Colorado, but mitigation is on the way.
The county will be spraying for mosquitoes from June 29 through July 2 in the early mornings or late evenings, depending on weather, according to Jesse Schroeder, the county’s Weed and Pest manager.
That means residents need to be aware.
“Come inside, close the windows, shut off the AC or window fans until (the spray) settles,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said they’d be spraying in Craig, Maybell and other areas.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Mosquito spraying coming soon to Craig
As the sun sets and dusk begins to fall these days in Craig, a familiar friend has made its obnoxious return.