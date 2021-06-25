Mosquito spraying coming soon to Craig

Mosquito spraying is coming to Craig next week.

File photo

As the sun sets and dusk begins to fall these days in Craig, a familiar friend has made its obnoxious return.

Or, more accurately, thousands of familiar friends.

Mosquitoes are back in season in northwest Colorado, but mitigation is on the way.

The county will be spraying for mosquitoes from June 29 through July 2 in the early mornings or late evenings, depending on weather, according to Jesse Schroeder, the county’s Weed and Pest manager.

That means residents need to be aware.

“Come inside, close the windows, shut off the AC or window fans until (the spray) settles,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said they’d be spraying in Craig, Maybell and other areas.