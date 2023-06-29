Mormon crickets wreak havoc in Moffat County

Mormon crickets migrate 10 miles west of Craig. A large number of crickets have been working their way across Northwestern Colorado.

Cody Holmes/Courtesy photo

The western states of Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado are experiencing one of the largest infestations of Mormon crickets in recent memory. In Northwest Colorado, the prehistoric looking pests are wreaking havoc in Moffat County.

According to Jesse Schroeder, Moffat County Weed and Pest manager, up to 1.5 million acres are at risk of severe damage from the crickets.

“This is the worst I’ve seen during my tenure,” Schroeder said.

The insects are particularly attracted to wheat, safflower and alfalfa fields and can leave a wake of destruction in their path. A swarm of insects will feed and move on, molting up to seven times during the course of the summer, according to Schroeder.

The number of crickets steadily increase from Craig to Dinosaur along U.S. Highway 40. While the crickets are not a danger to humans, they are an annoyance as they enter buildings and bring with them a rather unpleasant sensation to the olfactory lobes.

Migratory in nature, the Mormon cricket will lay waste upon vegetation in a particular area before moving on. Their trajectory is unknown, but according to Schroeder, the range has been growing steadily toward the east in Colorado.

Why this year is worse than others in recent memory is unknown. Speculation centers around the heavy snow cover experienced this past winter, which may have created a perfect blanket for the subterranean eggs to incubate. The hatch occurred later than most years due to a protracted thaw, allowing crickets to mature along with local vegetation. This has increased the potential for crop damage.

The cricket infestation creates hazards beyond agricultural destruction. Swarms of crickets on highways can cause roadways to become slick and pose a danger to drivers. When crushed by a passing vehicle, other opportunistic crickets with cannibalistic intentions swarm on the carcass, only multiplying the number of insects on the road and causing an even greater hazard to motorists.

“As of this morning, there is no need for warnings,” said Elise Thatcher, a regional communications director for CDOT. “This is because the amount of crickets is not affecting road conditions. Our crews have also noticed that crickets are moving quickly and are not landing and staying on roadways. We will continue to monitor NW CO roadways like we always do.”

While warnings have not been issued, drivers are advised to decrease their speed and brake slowly if a swarm of crickets is encountered on the road.

The moniker “Mormon” cricket lies in Western lore during the settlement of the Great Salt Lake Valley in the 1840s. Early Mormon pioneers, under the leadership of Brigham Young, saw their first crops decimated by the pests.

Praying for a miracle, flocks of seagulls descended upon the fields, devouring the crickets and hence, giving them their name. However, the Mormon cricket is actually a member of the katydid family and is not a true cricket.

Relief from the infestation should abate in August when the Mormon cricket will mate, lay eggs and then die, leaving its future progeny in the ground until hatching the following spring.