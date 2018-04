More than 300 evacuated for Grand Junction fire, investigators seeking information

Investigators are seeking information about the cause of the 10-acre blaze that destroyed at least one home and forced the evacuation of 363 others in and around the Rosevale area on Monday.

Officials with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Fire Department on Tuesday asked that anyone with video, photographs or other information related to the start of the fire contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at Fireinfo@MesaCounty.us or call 244-3919.

Investigators obtained a search warrant under which they can conduct searches in the area in which the fire is believed to have started.

Read more from the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.