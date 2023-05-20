More than 130 local students honored during D.A.R.E. graduation

Fifth grade students from Sandrock, Sunset and Ridgeview elementary schools were honored during a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Craig Middle School.

Craig Police Department/Courtesy photo

Law enforcement officers from the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office honored 137 students during a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony on Tuesday at Craig Middle School.

The students who completed the D.A.R.E. program are fifth-graders at the Sandrock, Sunset and Ridgeview elementary schools, and CPD Officer Ryan Hampton and Moffat County Sheriff’s Lt. Nate Businger presided over the ceremony that was attended by the students, their teachers, parents and families.

D.A.R.E. is a drug abuse prevention education program that helps elementary school children learn how to resist peer pressure to use tobacco, drugs and alcohol with a particular focus on fifth-grade students. The program uses uniformed police officers to teach a formal curriculum in classroom settings.

Students hold up their certificates after completing the D.A.R.E. program.

Craig Police Department/Courtesy photo