More delays anticipated with completion of monochloramine project

Two weeks after reporting to Craig City Councilors that the monochloramine project to add monochloramines to the current use of chlorine for water disinfection would take two weeks longer than expected, City of Craig Water and Wastewater Director Mark Sollenberger reported on Tuesday night that the project continues to have some trouble and could take until the end of May before it is completed.

“We’re working on trying to nail down the disinfection needs at the plant,” Sollenberger told councilors Tuesday night. The city water department started to take water storage tanks out of service to begin chloraminating those tanks individually on March 31.

“We’re finally making some headway, but still a week and a half out for the primary chlorination part of the project completed,” Sollenberger added.

Currently, the city water department sits on Day 30 of the project and has yet to roll out the chloramines into the system. Previously, the project anticipated rolling out the chloramines into the system this week, but that hasn’t happened yet, according to Sollenberger.

“We’re anticipating May 11 as the day we get the chloromines into the 70 miles of distribution mains [throughout the city],” Sollenberger said. “Once we do that, it should be around the end of May when it’s all done.”

While the project had a deadline of April 1 from the state to be in compliance, Sollenberger said as long as the city maintains its .2 residual levels, they’ll say in compliance with the state and won’t face fines.

“We could run into some problems in the summer months though with maintaining that number, unless we get chloramines rolling,” Sollenberger said.

